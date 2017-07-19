Police: Manitowoc Alderman drove drunk, climbed cow statue

A Manitowoc alderman has received a $937 ticket for drunken driving after he was reportedly spotted trying to climb a cow statue.

Manitowoc Police says Michael Howe was arrested at his house in the early hours of the Fourth of July after his vehicle was spotted at Cedar Crest Dairy earlier that night.

The 41-year-old allegedly failed field sobriety tests at his home and had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit.

Court records indicate Howe’s intake appearance is scheduled for August 8.

WTAQ