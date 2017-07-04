Pontoon boat gets stuck in Fox River dam

Three people were rescued, after a pontoon boat was pulled into a dam along the Fox River, near downtown Neenah

The Winnebago County sheriff’s department says three people were in the boat and they were trying to get a dinghy that was stuck in a safety cable by the Oak Street Bridge around 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies say the current was too strong, and the pontoon was sucked into the dam.

One man was able to pull himself to safety using a cable. The other two people went through the dam, and then swam to safety on the other side. They had minor injuries.

The boat was stuck in the dam, and the owner is working to get it removed.

WHBY