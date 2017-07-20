Possible budget compromise would eliminate new bonding for road projects

Governor Scott Walker says a possible compromise offered to state lawmakers would eliminate almost all new state borrowing for roads in the state budget.

The deal proposed by the governor moves beyond a one he offered earlier this month, which would have cut road borrowing from $500 million to $300 million. If both chambers agree to the latest version of the plan, the only new bonding the state would do in the next biennium would be tied to possible increases in federal funding.

AUDIO: Walker explains the possible proposal (:51)

During a stop in Green Bay Thursday, Walker said the plan is a result of having listened to both sides during a stalemate that’s resulted in a state budget being three weeks overdue. “I think we can eliminate, or at least come close to eliminating all the transportation bonding, still keep the transportation budget on track, and do that without a gas tax or vehicle registration fee increase,” Walker said. “Which would be a win for the Assembly, would be a win for the Senate – most importantly, it would be a win for the hardworking taxpayers of this state.”

Assembly Republicans have already agreed to the proposal, but Senate support remains undecided. Republicans in the chamber had initially proposed more borrowing than what the governor asked for. Senate Majority Leader told reporters late Thursday afternoon that there’s no deal yet, and he’s still working on several issues with his members to make sure he has the votes needed to pass a budget.

“There’s no deal yet, that’s for sure,” Fitzgerald said.

Affiliate WTAQ contributed to this report.