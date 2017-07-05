Red Cross has critical blood shortage

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations due to a critical blood shortage. Laura McGuire with the Red Cross says it’s a seasonal shortage, drive in large part by people being on vacation, and colleges and high schools — a significant source of donations — not in session.

“We do have a critical need for emegency donations. We are asking donors, especially first-time donors, to come in and donate blood,” McGuire said.

Some 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply nationally. There remains a lot of “untapped” potential.

“There are some national statistics out there, saying that 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate, only 10 percent do,” said McGuire.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.