Reed gets at least 45 years for double murder

A 20-year-old man will spend at least 45 years in prison for killing an Oneida couple.

Vance Reed received an automatic life sentence after he entered no contest pleas to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing deaths of 77-year-old Harry Brown Bear and his 66-year-old wife, Lorraine, who were killed last September. Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis determined Monday that Reed won’t be eligible for parole for 45 years.

Prosecutors say Reed was at the couple’s home drinking for much of the day before the stabbings.

District Attorney Carrie Schneider says McGinnis wanted to punish Reed, but also give him something to work toward.

WHBY