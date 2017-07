The Rock County 4H Fair is shutting down the “Fire Ball” ride following a fatal accident involving a similar ride at the Ohio State Fair. Fair Board President Randy Thompson said that while he knows of no problems with the ride, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Fire Ball swings riders like a pendulum and spins them at the same time. The ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned Wednesday night and broke apart, killing one and severely injuring seven others.

WCLO