Ryan hopeful for Senate action on health care bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan is eager to see what action the U.S. Senate takes on health care this week.

The Senate is expected to take a procedural vote Tuesday, opening debate on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Speaking to reporters in Milwaukee Monday morning, Ryan said it’s hard to hard to say much about where he stands on the proposal because it’s uncertain which version the chamber will actually take up. While a repeal and replace plan has been put forward, multiple amendments are possible that could lead to major changes…including legislation that repeals the Affordable Care Act with the intention of pass replacement legislation separately.

“It’s impossible to determine the final product of the health care bill coming out of the Senate…but, obviously my hope is that the Senate gets health care done,” Ryan said.

The Speaker noted that the House passed its version of the bill in May, and said the Senate now needs to finish the work. “We think we can replace this law with one that works,” he said. “But we can’t do that if the Senate doesn’t pass their bill.”