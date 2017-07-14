Second suspect in diaper theft gets jail time

Another suspect in the theft from the Fox Cities Diaper Bank will spend at least nine months in jail.

A judge handed down that sentence to 43-year-old Jason Havel of Appleton Thursday almost two weeks after the other man got the same amount of time in jail. Winnebago County Judge Barbara Key also ordered Havel to serve four years on probation.

Havel entered a no contest plea to a felony theft charge in May. He was working for Valley Packaging when about 100,000 diapers went missing from a warehouse in Fox Crossing.

Fifty-two-year-old John Forbes of Neenah was also convicted. He’ll serve three years on probation.

After the theft was announced the diaper bank received over 400,000 donated diapers.

WHBY