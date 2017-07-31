Selig one of five inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Major League Baseball Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York over the weekend.

Selig’s first major impact was returning Major League Baseball back to Milwaukee in 1970 when he founded the Milwaukee Brewers. Just over a decade later, the Brewers would win the American League pennant and face the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1982 World Series.

Selig led the charge for the demolition of County Stadium and the construction of Miller Park. Play began there in 2001.

Selig would go on to become baseball’s 9th commissioner. He would add a third division in each league and a Wild Card playoff structure. Then came interleague play and instant replay, along with a long overdue drug-testing program.

Selig said, “In a great sense, I feel like I’m home.”

Selig was joined in Cooperstown over the weekend by four other inductees, including players Ivan Rodriguez, Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines, as well as front-office executive John Schuerholz. More than 27,000 fans were on hand for the ceremony.