Senate Republicans to unveil budget proposal

Senate Republicans are hoping to jump start stalled budget talks by rolling out their own proposal.

Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) and other GOP leaders in the chamber have called a press conference for Tuesday morning at the Capitol, where they are expected to outline a budget framework supported by Senate Republicans. While no details of what’s in the proposal have been released, a spokeswoman for Fitzgerald said it’s their hope the plan will result in an agreement between the Senate and Assembly that will allow them to resume work on the budget.

The state budget is now 18 days overdue. Transportation funding remains a major point of contention between the two chambers that has yet to be resolved. Senate Republicans have proposed more borrowing to pay for roads – a position the Assembly GOP opposes.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos noted that his chamber has already put forward plans on taxes, transportation, and education to help break the stalemate. Still, Vos said he was looking forward to hearing the Senate’s idea, “so we can continue our budget discussions.”