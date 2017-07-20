Shawano County deputies cleared in shooting

Deputies have been cleared in a February use of force incident in Shawano County. District Attorney Greg Parker said use of deadly force was reasonable given the circumstances of the incident.

Deputies were called for a distraught individual, identified as Daniel Onesti of Wittenberg. The call came after Onesti started making threats, stating he would “shoot the first cop” he saw.

Onesti then took off with his vehicle, leading a pursuit which ended up back in his field where he allegedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle and injured a deputy. The deputies said they began shooting because of threats made by Onesti. Onesti was struck in the shoulder and was taken into custody.

