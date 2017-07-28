Special session called to approve Foxconn incentives

Governor Scott Walker is calling lawmakers in for a special session to approve an incentive package that’s needed to get Foxconn to come to Wisconsin.

The proposal released Friday afternoon includes the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives offered to the Taiwanese electronics maker, which will help it build a new factory in the southeastern corner of the state. Foxconn has pledged to make a $10 billion investment in Wisconsin, which includes creating as many as 13,000 jobs.

The bill also includes changes in the environmental permitting process for the facility, along with $252 million in bonding for the Interstate-94 north-south corridor project. That bonding would be contingent on the state also receiving federal funds.

The special session is scheduled to start Tuesday, although it’s not yet known when lawmakers will actually vote on the bill.