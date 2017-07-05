State requests full appeals court review in Dassey case

The state Department of Justice is asking for all members of a federal appeals court to hear Brendan Dassey’s case.

Attorney General Brad Schimel’s agency submitted a petition with the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday, in the wake of a decision by a three-judge panel last month. In a 2-1 vote, the judges upheld a lower court ruling that threw out Dassey’s conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, after ruling his confession was coerced.

The now 27-year-old Dassey has been in prison for 11 years. The appellate court agreed to keep him in custody while the appeals process continues.

There are 12 judges on the full court. If they don’t take up the case, Schimel has said he will strongly consider appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

WHBY