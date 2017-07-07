Statement? Brewers pound Cubs to extend NL Central lead

Zach Davies tossed six innings of two run baseball and Ryan Braun homered as the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago Cubs 11-2 in a rainout makeup game Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee posted its fourth straight victory and has won six of its last seven.

The Brewers extended its lead in the NL Central to 4 1/2-games over the second-place Cubs and are guaranteed to hold the top spot at the All-Star break.

The Brewers started early putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Braun’s homer came as part of a seven run explosion in the third before Milwaukee would add two more in the fifth.

Davies improved to 10-4 allowing two runs and five hits in six innings for the win.