Twenty arrests made in Oshkosh prostitution investigation

Oshkosh Police have arrested 20 people in connection with an undercover prostitution investigation. The department’s six month-old Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted multiple investigations over a three-day period this past week.

Six women and one man were arrested for prostitution, while 13 male ‘johns’ were taken into custody for soliciting sex. All but one of those men were from Wisconsin, while all of those arrested for prostitution were from Milwaukee.

“One of those females that were arrested for prostitution had actually brought her three-month-old child to the location where she was arrested,” Officer Joe Nichols said. Child Protective Services turned the child over to a relative.

With the Vice and Narcotics Unit’s six-month anniversary coming up on July 31, Nichols said it has made “close to 100 or just over 100 arrests, whether it’s for prostitution or solicitation of sex.”

WTAQ