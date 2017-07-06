University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approves budget plan

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has signed off on a budget plan that will continue to freeze tuition, while raising fees for students.

The Board approved the plan Thursday on a 16-1 vote. System President Ray Cross said it ensures campuses will have the resources they need to deliver an education that will prepare students for success at work and in life. “We want to ensure UW institutions retain a robust capacity to serve as…one of the economic engines for this state,” He said.

Under the plan, segregated fees at four-year campuses will increase by 2.6 percent and go up 1.3 percent at two-year schools. Housing rates at most UW campuses will also go up about 2.6 percent.

The plan is based off action lawmakers have taken on the budget so far, and could require changes if the Legislature goes back to make any revisions.