UW adopts clear bag policy at Camp Randall Stadium

Some “clear” changes are coming to Camp Randall carry in policies this fall. Carry in bags at Camp Randall Stadium will be required to be made of clear material, beginning with this fall’s Badger football season.

“We belive that this just enhances the public safety of our fans at the stadium,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason King. “We review our policies every year, and this has become best practice around the country.” The new policy is detailed on the Badger Athletics website.

Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside Camp Randall Stadium; however, each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse (6.5″ x 4.5″) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc®-style storage bag or a 12″ X 6″ X 12″ clear tote bag. Diaper bags (with child) are permitted and subject to a thorough security inspection. When possible, UW strongly recommends carrying diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children in a clear bag. An exception will be made to allow medical items that can’t be transported in a clear bag into the venue. Guests carrying medically necessary items or equipment will be required to have their bags or equipment inspected and tagged by security supervisors located at the gates. Guests will not be allowed in the stadium with a non-approved bag. Fans will be asked to return the item to their vehicle. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags at Camp Randall Stadium.

There’s no change to items that can — and can’t — be brought into the stadium. A complete list of permissible carry-in items for Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall Stadium can be found at www.UWBadgers.com/FanPolicies.