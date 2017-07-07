UW Regents to vote on ‘freedom of expression’ resolution

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents will vote on a resolution Friday designed to show their commitment to free speech on campuses.

The resolution comes in response to a controversial bill making its way through the Legislature that would penalize students who try to disrupt events on campuses that feature controversial speakers. Advocates of the measure, which passed the Assembly last month, argue it is needed to make sure conservative voices are not being drowned out by vocal opponents. Critics contend it could trample the free speech rights of students though, and impose harsh penalties on those who try to speak out against hate speech.

The resolution on Friday’s agenda says the UW System is committed to the freedom of expression and making sure every voice on campus is heard and respected. It also indicates the System plans to review existing policies to make sure each campus supports an environment where civil discussions can occur.