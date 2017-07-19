Vogt to miss at least a month

With the Milwaukee Brewers battling for the National League Central Division lead, their catching depth took a shot when an MRI showed that Stephen Vogt suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee and will miss at least a month.

The Brewers put Vogt on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Jett Bandy from Class AAA Colorado Springs. Bandy entered last night’s loss to the Pirates as a late inning pinch hitter and singled on the first pitch he saw.

The Brewers also recalled reliever Michael Blazek from Colorado Springs and reinstated starter Junior Guerra from the disabled list. They optioned reliever Tyler Webb and infielder Yadiel Rivera to Colorado Springs.

Vogt was injured in a collision at the plate with Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl in the Brewers’ 4-2 loss on Monday.

Vogt was originally claimed off waivers from the Oakland A’s in late June and was hitting .250 with four home runs and nine RBI.