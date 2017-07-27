Walker defends incentives for Foxconn

Governor Scott Walker is responding to skeptics of a proposed incentive package being offered to Foxconn.

The Taiwanese electronics maker announced Wednesday that it would invest $10 billion to build a massive campus in southeastern Wisconsin, which could employ up 13,000 people. Several Democrats have questioned though whether the state is giving up too much to lure the company to the state – with a proposed package on the table that would give Foxconn up to $3 billion in tax credits over the next 15 years.

Appearing on WTAQ’s the Jerry Bader Show Thursday morning, Walker noted the company can only get the tax breaks if it lives up to its promises. “Cynics can say what they want, but the bottom line is the company only gets the tax incentives from the state when they hit the $10 billion or more and when they create 13,000 or more jobs,” Walker said.

Walker said critics are upset since they see the deal as a victory for him, but he believes most lawmakers will support the incentives when the package goes before the Legislature. “I think the majority of members in the Assembly and the Senate are going to say ‘this is a good deal.'”

Walker and Foxconn officials were scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding Thursday evening in Milwaukee.