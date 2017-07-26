Walker hints at major jobs announcement for Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker says Wisconsin is in line for some big news about jobs in the state.

The governor tweeted this morning that he will join President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon, where a “major jobs announcement” will be made.

Major Jobs Announcement for Wisconsin today at 4:00pm CT at the @WhiteHouse with @POTUS — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 26, 2017

It’s widely expected the event will announce that Taiwan-based electronics maker Foxconn plans to build a facility in Wisconsin, after weeks of rumors the company is looking at potential sites in southeastern Wisconsin. State officials have been working on an incentive package to help lure the company to the state, although details of the plan have not been made public.