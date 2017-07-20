Walker says no deal on the table with Foxconn

Governor Scott Walker is keeping quiet on what the state may consider offering Taiwan-based Foxconn to lure the iPhone maker to build a new factory in Wisconsin.

Walker said during a stop in Green Bay Thursday that there’s no deal currently on the table. “We don’t have an incentive package to talk about yet,” Walker said.

The state is believed to be trying to convince Foxconn to open a major factory in southeastern Wisconsin. While officials have not confirmed that, Walker said he’s not surprised by the possibility. He said it’s “probably a reflection of the fact that we went, seven years ago, being in the bottom ten states for business to, this year, being one of the top ten states for business.”