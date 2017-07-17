Walker signing ‘Hope Agenda” bills

Governor Scott Walker will sign bills dealing with opioid addiction, at stops around the state Monday. The bills are part of the “Hope Agenda,” an ongoing effort help state residents swept up in the opioid epidemic.

Heroin and opioids account for the majority of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and overdoses from all drugs now kill more people in Wisconsin than traffic crashes.

Walker is likely to be asked about the deadlocked budget deliberations at the Capitol. The fiscal year ended June 30th, but Republican leadership in the Senate and Assembly remain at odds over how to fund transportation projects, and that has stalled progress on the overall two-year state spending plan. The governor will be in DePere, Onalaska and Schofield.-