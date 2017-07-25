Walker wants aid to prevent future flooding in Arcadia

Governor Scott Walker says he wants lawmakers to add almost $15 million to the new state budget to help Arcadia prevent future flooding.

Arcadia was among numerous places in western and southern Wisconsin hit with massive floods this month — but the Republican Walker has told the Joint Finance Committee that the extra state aid would help a city that has grown with recent expansions from Ashley Furniture and the Mayo Clinic.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said GOP leaders in his chamber support the motion, which he said would allow for infrastructure improvements and flood prevention efforts. “This motion is an essential investment to protect the community from flooding and could spur economic growth.”

The new two year budget was supposed to take effect July first, but it’s been delayed by GOP disagreements that involve highway funding, and income limits for the private school choice voucher program.