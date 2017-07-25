Waukesha County jurors to hear ‘Slenderman’ trial

A Waukesha County Jury will be seated in the trial of one of the two girls charged in the Slenderman Stabbing case. Anissa Weier’s lawyer asked that the trial be moved, because of all the publicity the case has received. Prosecutors argued that an unbiased jury can be found in Waukesha County, and Judge Michael Bohren agreed

Weier and Morgan Geyser are charged with stabbing a classmate 19 times. Judge Bohren is still considering a motion for a sequestered jury.

Geyser and Weier, who were both 12-years-old at the time of the 2014 attack, will receive their own trials.