Wisconsin DOJ collects more fines from polluters

The state Wisconsin Department of Justice has collected more fines from polluters this year than in all of 2016. Attorney General Brad Schimel said on Tuesday that his agency took in almost $487,000 in fines and related charges for environmental violations from January through June. That’s more than the $449,000 collected in all of last year.

“Wisconsin has a proud sporting heritage and Wisconsinites regularly enjoy the recreational opportunities our rich natural resources afford us,” Schimel said. “We are committed to preserving this legacy for future generations.”

Former DNR Secretary George Meyer, who heads the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he is pleased with both Schimel’s announcement and the higher fines.