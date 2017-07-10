Wisconsin puts release of voter data on hold

State election officials say they have been asked by the federal government not to hand over voter data for the time being.

Wisconsin Election Commission administrator Mike Haas had previously said the state would make a limited amount of voter data available, if the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity paid a required $12,500 fee to access name, address and voting history information – which is already publicly available.

The state was not going to release voter date of birth, driver license number or Social Security number information though.

Following the filing of a federal lawsuit, Haas said the state has now been asked not to release anything. He said in a statement that the state’s response is now on hold until the legal issues have been resolved.