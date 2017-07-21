Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged in June

Wisconsin’s new unemployment rate June was unchanged from the previous month.

State officials said Thursday that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June was 3.1 percent, the same as May and just one percentage point above the record low rate of three percent from May through July of 1999. Those were the lowest levels since state figures first became available in 1976.

The Wisconsin jobless rate has remained well below the national rate for 30 years — and the new figure is 1.3 percent below the US rate for June of 4.1 percent.