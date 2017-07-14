Wisconsin’s Connelly going behind the bench

Wisconsin men’s hockey director of hockey operations Shane Connelly is going behind the bench for USA Hockey.

Connelly has been named an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-17 Select Team that will play in the Five Nations Tournament in Ostrava, Czeck Republic Aug. 23-27.

Connelly played goaltender for the Badgers from 2005 to 2009 and rejoined the program in January as interim director of hockey operations. The Badgers removed that interim tag in May.

Prior to rejoining the Badgers, Connelly was an assistant with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids Roughriders.

The U.S. team will be led by Pat Ferschweiler, who worked with Badgers coach Tony Granato as assistants with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

The tournament field includes the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany. The U.S. won the event in 2016.