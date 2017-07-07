Yankovich throws support to Bryce in 1st Congressional District

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville is facing one less challenger in next year’s race for Wisconsin’s first congressional district seat. The first Democrat to declare a run against the Republican has become the first to drop out of the race.

Former Ohio resident and political activist David Yankovich announced Friday he’s dropping out of the race and throwing his support behind iron worker and union activist Randy Bryce.

Those still challenging Incumbent Paul Ryan include Bryce, Janesville School Board Member Cathy Meyers, and Republican Paul Nehlen.

The primary election is August 14th, 2018, and the general election is November 6th.

