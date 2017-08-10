44-year-old Bartolo Colon blanks the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers returned home to Miller Park, hoping they would be able to shake out of their offensive slump. Instead, 44-year-old veteran Bartolo Colon tossed seven innings of shutout ball, handing the Brewers a 4-0 defeat.

The Brewers managed just five singles and six total base runners and suffered their fourth straight loss.

Ryan Braun and Orlando Arcia each singled twice in the loss. The Brewers now have some company in second place. They’re tied with the St. Louis Cardinals and trail the first place Cubs by a game and a half in the race for first place in the Central Division.

Rookie Brandon Woodruff suffered his first major league loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Twins added two more runs in the seventh against Jacob Barnes. Joe Mauer sent a shot up the middle that deflected off of Eric Sogard’s glove, allowing Brian Dozier to score from second. Miguel Sano’s double scored the games final run.

The Brewers will try to end their four-game slide and salvage one game against Minnesota when the two teams wrap up their series tonight. Zach Davies (13-5, 4.18) pitches for the Brewers. Minnesota goes with right-handed hurler Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.03). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the Brewers offensive frustrations :17

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Twins starter Bartolo Colon :20