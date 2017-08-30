911 audio released from March shooting rampage in Wausau area

Following an investigation that cleared officers in the death of gunman who killed four people earlier this year, police have released audio from 911 a call placed by the suspect right after the shootings.

Nengmy Vang shot and killed Karen Barclay, Sara Quirt Sann, Dianne Look, and Everest Metro Police Detective Sgt. Jason Weiland on March 22. The shootings began after Vang had an argument with his wife over their divorce proceedings. He went to the bank where she worked, and then the law office of her attorney. Vang then fled to an apartment.

During the call, Vang admitted to being the shooter. “I know I’m guilty. I killed them all,” he told dispatchers.

Vang said the stress caused by his divorce and the amount of money he owed played a factor into his decisions. “I owe the state $15,000 in income tax. I owe a lot of money. Today I went to see my lawyer. She wants me to pay her alimony. She wants my boat. She wants my gun. She wants my 401K. She wants everything.”

Police spent hours negotiating with Vang, who was apologetic, but was also quick to become angry during the call. He was eventually shot by police following the stand-off and died from his injuries several days later.

WSAU