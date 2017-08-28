A.G.’s task force to focus on elder abuse

A new Attorney General’s Task Force on Elder Abuse aims to make life safer for Wisconsin seniors. At a Monday press conference, Attorney General Brad Schimel noted that Wisconsin’s 65 and older population will increase by 72 percent over the next two decades, and one in nine seniors have reported abuse, neglect or exploitation in the past twelve months.

The AG said elders as a group are seen by criminals as vulnerable and easily exploitable. The new task force, composed of representatives of state agencies and professional organizations, is meeting for the first time next month.

For more information about elder abuse, visit the National Adult Protective Services Association, National Center of Elder Abuse, State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care or Wisconsin Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

To report suspected financial, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, please contact your county elder adult-at-risk agency.