Appleton Coated releases notice of potential layoffs

Appleton Coated has notified the state that some or all of its 620 workers could lose their jobs — depending on what happens with the paper mill in Combined Locks. It’s expected to go on the market through receivership. Companies are required let the Department of Workforce Development know when there’s a possibility of a mass layoff.

“We’re going to continue to stay in touch with their leadership team, and when there’s an opportunity for us to help out and it makes sense, we’ll certainly explore that,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson said Appleton Coated has worked hard to find investors. He’s hopeful they can find a positive resolution for the major employer.

WHBY