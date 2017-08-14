Assembly committee to vote today on Foxconn bill changes

A state Assembly committee will meet today to vote on proposed changes to an incentive package for Foxconn.

The changes include $20 million in state funding for job training programs, along with a request that Wisconsin-based workers be prioritized in hiring at the proposed LCD factory. Committee chair Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) says the proposed changes are the result of feedback from both Republicans and Democrats. “This has been a bipartisan effort from the beginning,” he says.

Still, Democrats have been critical of Republicans for rushing to pass the bill out of the Assembly, with plans to bring the bill to the floor for a vote on Thursday. “It’s clear that Republicans are trying to rush through the process to avoid as much scrutiny as possible,” argued Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha).

Monday’s executive session, which will not include public testimony, is set to begin at 3 pm at the Capitol.