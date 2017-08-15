Assembly schedules Thursday vote on Foxconn bill

The state Assembly has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a proposed incentive package for Foxconn.

Lawmakers will come to the floor at 11:30 a.m. to take up the bill, which includes nearly $3 billion in tax credits for a factory the Taiwanese electronics company wants to build in southeastern Wisconsin. Foxconn has said the facility could eventually employ up to 13,000 workers, plus create additional jobs in supporting industries.

Several Democrats have been critical of the proposal though, following a report that shows it could take the state 25 years to break-even on its investment. They have also raised concerns that many of the workers the company hires may not come from the state.

The debate on the bill is expected to last more than seven hours.