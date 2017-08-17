Assembly set to vote on Foxconn incentives

The state Assembly will meet today to vote on a proposed incentive package designed to help a foreign technology company build a major factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

The bill would create $3 billion in tax credits for Foxconn, which wants to invest $10 billion into an LCD manufacturing facility that could eventually employ 13,000 workers. Republicans have touted the plan as transformational for the state’s economy, while Democrats have been critical of the risks associated with the investment if the company fails to deliver on the promised jobs.

Governor Scott Walker traveled the state Wednesday to continue touting the package as a good deal for the state that would have an economic ripple across Wisconsin. During a roundtable in Green Bay, Walker said the company could rely on a supply chain in the state with a nearly $4 billion economic impact.

Walker said the deal is the result of efforts during the last five years to position Wisconsin for an opportunity like this. “We’re going to be aggressive on this, but we’re up to the challenge.”

The Assembly did make changes to the bill earlier this week, which have drawn criticism in the state Senate. Assistant Senate Majority Leader Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield) said she is disappointed the Assembly did not work with the chamber on those amendments, and its unclear if they will remain in place once the bill is sent to the Joint Finance Committee for a hearing.

“We will have to have discussion within our caucus about those differences,” Vukmir said, adding that she felt the bill already had strong benchmarks in place that prevented the company from accessing the tax credits until it starts creating jobs.

The Joint Finance Committee could hold a public hearing on the bill next week.