Assembly to hold hearing on Foxconn legislation

A state Assembly committee will hold a public hearing today at the Capitol on a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn.

Lawmakers will open the hearing at 1:30 this afternoon, with the first three hours dedicated to invited speakers only. Public testimony is not expected to start until at least 4:30.

While the Assembly is moving quickly to hold a potential vote on the bill by mid-August, the Senate has so far set no timeline for when it plans to take up the proposal.

Governor Scott Walker has said the incentive package is a key part of efforts to get Foxconn to build a factory in southeastern Wisconsin that could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.