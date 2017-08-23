Badger basketball team wraps up trip “down under”

The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team wrapped up their international tour with an 83-71 win over the Sydney Kings on Tuesday. Wisconsin freshman Brad Davison led Wisconsin with 25 points, marking the fifth different player to lead the team in scoring during the five-game trip.

Travis Trice had 16 points and Ethan Happ added 15 points, finishing the trip averaging 12-points a game.

During the five games, the Badgers were led in scoring by sophomore Brevin Pritzl, junior Andy Van Vliet, freshman Kobe King, sophomore D’Mitrik Trice and Davison.

The Badgers shot 40% from three-point range, going 8-for-20 from distance. They also hit 15 of 18 free throws and outrebounded the Kings 36-24.