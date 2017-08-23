Badgers announce upcoming series with UCLA

University of Wisconsin officials announced the Badgers and UCLA have agreed to meet in a home and home series, but college football fans on both sides will have to wait until 2029 and 2030 to see it.

Wisconsin is scheduled to face UCLA in Pasadena, California on Sept. 15, 2029. The Bruins will make the trip to Madison on Sept. 7, 2030.

The teams have met 11 times, with UCLA holding a 7-4 advantage in the series. But Wisconsin has won the last three contests, the 2000 Sun Bowl and the 1994 and 1999 Rose Bowls.

UCLA is 5-0 against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium with the last meeting coming in 1982, a 51-26 UCLA victory.