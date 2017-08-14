Badgers, Irish set for two-game series in 2020 and 2021

The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame have agreed to a two-year, neutral-site football series beginning in 2020.

The Irish and Badgers will play Oc. 3, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay with Notre Dame serving as the host. The two schools will play again on Sept. 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago and the Badgers will serve as the home team in that game. The games will mark the first meetings between the two schools since a three-game series from 1962-64.

The Irish and Badgers have played on 16 previous occasions, with Notre Dame leading the series 8-6-2. Notre Dame pulled out a 31-7 win in the most recent matchup on Sept. 26, 1964, in Madison.

Notre Dame has played 12 games at Soldier Field, most recently in 2012 when the Irish routed Miami (Fla.), 41-3, in a Shamrock Series matchup. The Irish own an all-time record of 10-0-2 in the current home of the Chicago Bears.

Wisconsin has played three games at Soldier Field. They most recently knocked off Northern Illinois in 2011.

The 2020 matchup at Lambeau Field will be the first for Notre Dame. Wisconsin has played just once, a 16-14 win over No. 5 LSU.

Details regarding game time, tickets and other related information will be announced at a later date.