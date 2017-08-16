Badgers picked fifth in preseason volleyball poll

The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team was picked fifth in the Big Ten Conference preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday. Penn State was picked to win the 2017 Big Ten title followed by Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan State.

Junior Tionna Williams and sophomore Molly Haggerty were both named to the 15-player Preseason All-Big Ten Conference team.

The 6’1 Haggerty is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She led the Badgers and ranked seventh in the conference with 3.41 kills per set last season. Haggerty earned third-team All-America honors by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and second-team honors by Volleyball Magazine.

The 6’2 Williams led the Badgers and ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 1.27 blocks per set as a sophomore. She also ranked second on the team with a .326 hitting percentage, ranking 11th in the conference. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native was a third-team AVCA All-American and a member of the 2016 All-Big Ten team. She was also a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in 2016.