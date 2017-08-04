Badgers ranked 10th in football coaches poll

The Wisconsin Badger football team will open the 2017 college football season ranked tenth in the Amway coaches poll.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25, with all four in the top 10. Ohio State is second, Penn State sixth and Michigan ninth.

The Badgers will host Michigan on November 18 but doesn’t play Ohio State or Penn State in the regular season.

The last time the Badgers opened in the top 10 of the coaches poll was 2011. Wisconsin climbed as nigh as fourth that season, but after a 6-0 start, they suffered back-to-back road losses to Michigan State and Ohio State.

Wisconsin did go on to win the Big Ten that season but lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. With a 11-3 record, the Badgers finished 11th in the final coaches poll.

The Badgers were unranked to start last season but finished 11-3, knocking off Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama is number one, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, Southern California and Clemson rounding out the top five.