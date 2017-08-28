Badgers take another hit at linebacker

After losing inside linebacker Jack Cichy for the season with a knee injury, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst announced the loss of redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zach Baun with a foot injury.

Baun totaled 15 tackles in a reserve role last season. With Baun out, redshirt sophomore Tyler Johnson moves up to the No. 2 defensive unit, opposite junior-college transfer Andrew Van Ginkel. Seniors Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs are expected to start Friday’s opener against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium.

Tyler Johnson played quarterback at Menasha High School, where he passed for 1,466 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,521 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, leading the Blue Jays to the WIAA Division 2 state title.