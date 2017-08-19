Badgers win women’s soccer opener

Emily Borgmann scored the first goal of the season and the defense did the rest as the Wisconsin Badgers earned a 1-0 win over Kentucky in their season opener at the McClimon complex in Madison on Friday night.

Borgmann’s goal came on a redirect with sophomore Payton Wesley garnering the assist in the 77th minute. It’s the 7th goal of Borgmann’s career.

Wisconsin outshot Kentucky 12-5 with nine of the 12 shots on goal.

The Badgers return to action Sunday when it faces Stanford at Marquette Valley Fields in Milwaukee (5 pm).

Marquette blanked by Stanford

The Marquette women’s soccer team fell to second ranked Stanford 4-0 on Friday night. Junior Kyra Carusa scored twice to lead the Cardinal.

Marquette lost 10 seniors to graduation from a year ago.