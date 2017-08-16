Bennett supports his brother’s protest stance

Tight end Martellus Bennett said he supports his brother Michael Bennett’s decision to protest by sitting through the national anthem last Sunday night, but the Green Bay Packers tight end was non-committal when asked if he had plans to do the same.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gained national attention for sitting through national anthem’s for an entire season. Michael Bennett followed up last Sunday night before the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, protesting racial inequality.

Martellus Bennett on Tuesday, said he’s behind his brother.

AUDIO: Martellus Bennett says he supports his brother Michael in his protest :15

Bennett said he didn’t know his brother was going to protest the anthem before it happened.

Asked if he thought about joining his brother’s protest, Bennett said he prefers to protest in other ways.

AUDIO: Martellus Bennett said he prefers to protest in other ways :09