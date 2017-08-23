Biegel out another week with the Packers

As training camp and the NFL preseason winding down, time is running out for Green Bay Packers 4th round pick, linebacker Vince Biegel to get himself ready for the start of the regular season.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday that Biegel wouldn’t practice this week and won’t play Saturday night in preseason game number three at Denver. The former Badger hasn’t practiced since breaking a bone in his foot on the second day of the Packers’ rookie orientation in early May.

Following Saturday’s game, the Packers will have one practice next week, followed by next Thursday’s preseason finale against the Rams at Lambeau Field.

McCarthy said they want to avoid a setback with Biegel.

Injury update

Second year defensive lineman Dean Lowry was held out of practice on Tuesday with an unspecified knee injury. Mike McCarthy said the injury is not a long term concern.

Wide receiver Malachi Dupre and defensive back Damarious Randall both return to practice after being cleared from the teams concussion protocol.

Running back Ty Montgomery also returned to practice after sitting last week with a lower leg injury.