Black River Falls attorney cuts deal in prostitution case

A Black River Falls attorney accused of trading cash and legal services for sex has agreed to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges, avoiding a trial.

James Ritland, a former Jackson County district attorney, will plead guilty to two counts of attempted adultery and one count of disorderly conduct, according to a deal presented Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint, three women told investigators that the 63 year-old Ritland had offered them money for various sexual favors. One of the woman also received money to buy heroin and “shot up” in Ritland’s law office.

Ritland was scheduled to stand trial on August 9 on multiple felony charges, including soliciting prostitution and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Prior to being charged in August, Ritland told the La Crosse Tribune that he was confident he would be found not guilty.