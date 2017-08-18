Body found at scene of home explosion

A woman’s body has been found in the rubble of a house that exploded Thursday morning in Shawano County. Sheriff’s officials identified the victim as 54-year-old Diane Pickett, of Shawano, and that her body was found after an “extensive, systematic search.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

“We were able to determine that there was one female in the residence at the time of the explosion and we found her deceased inside the home,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, attributing the information to Sheriff Adam Bieber. “We believe propane to be a factor, but that has not been confirmed.”

A second person who lived at the house was not home at the time. Neighbors said they heard the explosion around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at the house on Richter Court, between Washington and Loon lakes.

