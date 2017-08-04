Brennan nominated to fill federal court vacancy

A Milwaukee lawyer has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the federal bench that’s been open longer than any other post in the nation’s appellate court system.

President Donald Trump named Michael Brennan Thursday night to fill the seat vacated in 2010 by Terence Evans on the Seventh Circuit Appellate Court in Chicago. The seat has been the focus of a lengthy dispute between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) over the process used to recommend Evans’ replacement.

Brennan is a former Milwaukee County circuit judge and assistant district attorney. He’s currently a partner in a private law firm.

Governor Scott Walker praised the announcement, saying in a statement that Brennan “has proven himself a dedicated public servant to the people of Wisconsin, serving the state for nearly 17 years.”

The president has also tapped Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader to replace John Vaudreuil as the U.S. Attorney for the western half of Wisconsin.